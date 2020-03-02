The first trading hours of March opened “like a lamb,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Markets traded in the green for much of the overnight session and that trade should continue as firmness in the cash markets “should keep corn futures at these levels for the shorter run,” he said.
Grain markets are primed for a short-covering rally as March starts, according to Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. “The potential for planting the next seven days looks very limited in the Delta States; and while the Plains looks drier, the Midwest & Great Lakes States also look wet...or essentially typical for the month of March,” Zuzolo said. He added that he thinks the coronavirus scare has overshadowed potential supply concerns.