Grain markets 'quiet' as traders look to yield estimates

“Overall, it was a quiet day in the ag space as we continue to trade weather and speculate how the crop is actually going to look now that we have the fresh fundamentals from last week,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, says. “Macro markets continue to tread lightly as COVID concerns grow in the world and restrictions come back.”
Corn markets sorted through energy demand concerns, export news and harvest drawing closer. “Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of lower energy demand weighed on Crude oil, soyoil and corn. Slow weekly US corn exports and approaching US harvest also offered resistance.”