Grain markets are quiet as the week and year draw to a close. With many traders out for the holidays, volume is expected to remain low, Allendale said. Longer term, traders will turn their attention to the January USDA reports, trade headlines, and possible fund short covering.
“Volume remains light, so it’s hard to tell exactly is prices are shifting into new paradigms or we’re just finishing up some managed money house cleaning,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Either way, markets remain on edge short term.”