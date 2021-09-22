 Skip to main content
Grain markets recovering from downs earlier this week

Weekly exports will be out tomorrow morning. “The fact that there have been few purchases of Chinese corn recently is a negative factor for the corn market,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update. Meanwhile, China’s imports from the U.S. hit the halfway mark of the $200 billion of additional goods and services it promised to buy under a phase-one trade deal reached last year, TFM said today.

In regards to biofuels, the USDA Chief Economist is optimistic about U.S. domestic SBO biofuel demand and its impact on soybean acres. Also, the U.S. weekly ethanol report today has positive margins, Steve Freed of ADM Investor services said today.

The U.S. old crop corn and soybean supply remains tight, Freed said today.

