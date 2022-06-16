Grain markets see gains as outside markets slide

Grain markets moved higher as the dollar and stocks plummeted. “Grain markets rallied today on a sharply lower U.S. dollar index taking its biggest one-day decline since late March of 2020, roughly the time COVID hit the world,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Equity markets are under heavy pressure this afternoon as well with DJIA down under 30,000.”
“Is inflation friendly or negative for corn prices?” Total Farm Marketing said. “On the one hand, higher input costs pinch margins which can make farmers stingy sellers. On the other hand, consumers and end-users are paying more for everything and may likely think less about paying more for high-priced corn, as it is just part of the overall mix of higher-priced inputs.”