Grain markets see gains as outside markets slide

Grain markets moved higher as the dollar and stocks plummeted. “Grain markets rallied today on a sharply lower U.S. dollar index taking its biggest one-day decline since late March of 2020, roughly the time COVID hit the world,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Equity markets are under heavy pressure this afternoon as well with DJIA down under 30,000.”

“Is inflation friendly or negative for corn prices?” Total Farm Marketing said. “On the one hand, higher input costs pinch margins which can make farmers stingy sellers. On the other hand, consumers and end-users are paying more for everything and may likely think less about paying more for high-priced corn, as it is just part of the overall mix of higher-priced inputs.”

Soybeans

The first national soybean condition score came in at 70% good-to-excellent as expected vs 62% last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

North Dakota still has 10% of its intended acreage unplanted, while 88% of the US corn crop is emerged vs 78% last week, according to Total Fa…

Corn

There was only one other time when corn was $7 and the stock market collapsed, and it was 2008, and it did not end well for the corn market, s…

Soybeans

Morning soybean quotes are firm in old crop July, as the new crops are up 3 to 5 cents into the day session of the midweek market, said Alan B…

Corn

Corn markets moved lower but climbed up off the daily lows. “Futures spend a good portion of the day lower as the soybean complex and wheat fu…

Hot, dry spell forecast for Midwest

The U.S. Midwest two-week weather outlook features a few showers, but hot and dry most of week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. …

Wheat

“There isn’t much fresh news, so the market appears to be reacting to a fast-paced HRW harvest, prospects for a good SRW crop, and rain fallin…

