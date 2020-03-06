Grain markets closed out the week with more selling, capping a tough overall week for crops and stocks. “The selling continues across the grain markets with sharp losses in the equity and energy markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Investors have been fleeing Wall Street in search of a safer haven for their money.”
“Soybeans, soyoil, corn and wheat traded lower. US stocks and US Dollar also traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower equity due to concerns over lower World economy due to coronavirus spread. Grains are following. Talk of Fed lowering US interest rates is weighing on the Dollar. Crude is also lower after OPEC failed to agree to lower production.”