Grain markets show strength Thursday

“Grain markets ended the day stronger while the macro sector is mixed this afternoon,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There wasn’t much major news today, so we continue to trade the same news. There is still hope that U.N. talks will create an extension to the export deal out of Ukraine but this morning that confidence was shaken.”
“US Midwest 2 week weather should be mostly dry which should help harvest,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “NOAA 90 day weather calls for above normal temps in SW and far south. Rainfall could also be below normal on SW and far south. Talk of favorable 2023 South America weather could limit upside in futures.”