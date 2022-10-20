 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grain markets show strength Thursday

“Grain markets ended the day stronger while the macro sector is mixed this afternoon,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There wasn’t much major news today, so we continue to trade the same news. There is still hope that U.N. talks will create an extension to the export deal out of Ukraine but this morning that confidence was shaken.”

“US Midwest 2 week weather should be mostly dry which should help harvest,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “NOAA 90 day weather calls for above normal temps in SW and far south. Rainfall could also be below normal on SW and far south. Talk of favorable 2023 South America weather could limit upside in futures.”

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

“The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as …

Wheat

USDA dropped wheat exports by 50 million bushels and the number is the lowest US export number in 50 years, according toSteve Freed of ADM Inv…

Soybeans

USDA announced this morning soybean sales of 392tmt to China and 198tmt to Unknown, both for 2022/2023. There was also a 230tmt sale of soymea…

Wheat

A meeting yesterday between Putin and Erdogan (Turkey) gave some hope that the Ukraine export corridor agreement could possibly be extended, b…

Soybeans

USDA’s Brazilian attaché office increased its projection for the country’s soybean crop to 148.5 million metric tons. That’s up sharply from i…

Soybeans

Markets are trading higher as soybean meal continues to see a “nice rebound” and soy oil trades higher, CHS Hedging said. “Soyoil continues to…

Corn

USDA lowered exports by 125 million bushels, but some people think it should have been lowered byanother 200 million bushels due to cheaper Uk…

