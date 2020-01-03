The two weeks of holiday trade wrap up today as markets pull back following nearly three weeks of short covering following the success of Phase 1 in mid-December, says John Payne of Daniels Trading. “Wheat futures, which have led the way up, are down in the overnight and well below highs made yesterday at about this time.” Corn and soybeans are following that pattern, he said.
However energy markets much higher this morning with the news of surprise U.S. air strike causing a crude spike as Iran has vowed to retaliate keeping tensions high across the Mid-East, Payne said.