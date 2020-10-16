"The grain markets seemed to have taken a break from recent highs,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Profit taking was noted ahead of the weekend. Focus will be on weather maps for the Black Sea and South America going forward… The US dollar was weaker on fading prospects for a stimulus aid package to be released prior to the US Presidential election.”
On Friday traders were watching global supply and demand news. “There is concern about global corn supply versus EU demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimates EU imports at 24.0 mmt versus 19.0 last year. Ukraine crop could be lower and they may have sold most of their export corn to China.”