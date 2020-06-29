Analysts were looking ahead to Tuesday’s USDA June acreage report, and how it will compare to expectations. Traders are expecting a small reduction in corn acreage estimates. “The grain markets garnered support from outside markets and position evening ahead of the USDA data release tomorrow,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Expectations for weekly crop ratings to remain high were negated by expectations for temperatures to move into the upper 80s or low 90s throughout much of the Midwest,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Areas that recently received light rainfall will need more rain soon. In other words, the weather market is still alive and well.”