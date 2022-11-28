Grain markets start week quietly

People are also reading…
"As expected we started the week out with little to no fresh news in the grain world,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The macro sector reacted to the civil unrest in China as January crude oil traded as low as $73.60 and then rebounded. Energy and grain demand from China remains a point of question with their zero-tolerance policy.”
“The soy complex had a strong day across the board with the main source of the rally being OPEC’s talks of serious consideration of production cuts at their next meeting,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This news caused a reversal in both crude oil and bean oil and both of which closed higher.”