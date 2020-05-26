“The Memorial weekend was a biggie for the grain markets as folks got out and were moving around,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Economic matters were stronger as more and more businesses around the globe get opened and operating once again. Prices drew additional support from reports that a vaccine for the CoronaVirus is in the works.”
Analysts were watching the impacts of energy prices and weather trends on corn markets. “Surging energy prices are helping to strengthen ethanol margins, and rain across many areas of the Corn Belt may not do any favors to later corn plantings,” Stewart-Peterson Peterson said. “Still, weather forecasts look mostly favorable for the time being.”