Grain markets ‘thumped’ on Tuesday

“The grain markets got thumped on widespread fund selling across equity and energy markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Uncertainty about the impact of the omicron variant has turned up the selling from the investment community. U.S. stocks dipped on talk of withdrawing from bond purchased sooner than expected on risks of increased inflation.”

Soybean export worries and good weather in South American worked against soybean markets.

“Concern about slower demand for U.S. soybean exports and mostly favorable South America weather has limited new buying and triggered new selling,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

