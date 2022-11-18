 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grain markets up despite negative news

“Beware of markets that don’t go down on bearish news,” said Steve Freed of ADM investors as corn futures are higher today, but U.S. corn export commit is down 5% from last year.

Soybean markets are up this morning, but unless the current dry conditions in Argentina develop into a significant problem, the market faces a massive increase the supply of soybeans and other oilseeds for the 2022/23 season, The Hightower Report said today.

The Black Sea export corridor was renewed by 120 days yesterday, “the market appears to have this built into prices as this isn’t a new development,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.

