Grain markets are on edge as all eyes turn to the 11a.m. release of USDA's major report data. “Any surprises in the data have the potential to ignite markets one way or the other,” Allendale says, adding “Stay tuned and make sure you're ready.”
As for international weather, Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging says, in Australia, after days of improving weather, the country is bracing for fires to accelerate due to higher temperatures and increasing winds. Meanwhile, weather patterns in South America remain mostly favorable over the next couple of days.