Grain markets are mixed overnight with corn futures were supported by technical buying and some fund short covering. Soybeans are watching South American weather and trade conflicts with China, Brazil, and Argentina, Allendale said.
President Trump “ambushed“ Brazil and Argentina, announcing tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from the two countries in a measure that surprised South American officials and left them searching for answers, Allendale said.
Meanwhile, Chinese trade talks pretty much remain up in the air, John Payne of Daniels Marketing said.
"Tariff man" is living up to his name elsewhere. He is now threatening 100% tariffs on French imports to combat a digital tax on U.S. tech firms. The EU is also a large buyer of US soybeans, although it is a tough argument to make that they have recourse to buy anything other than U.S. supply given how much China has drained from Brazil. “It will be interesting to see if these tariffs expand to Europe,” Payne said.