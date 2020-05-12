Markets watch the relationship between China and the U.S. closely as President Trump can either “force” China to fulfill its commitments or put pressure on them to take blame for the virus outbreak, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
The May USDA report will be released at 11 a.m. today, and is expected to confirm the long-standing issues of world oversupply, falling demand and update the prediction for U.S. and world ending stocks if the US crops hit trend line yield, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The only potential bullish news could come from the NCB re-survey because of last year’s late harvest and declining yield potential. This could show up in several categories so it will not be an obvious adjustment,” he said.