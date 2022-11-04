Grain markets watch transportation issues

Better-than-expected demand from China has helped to support the soybean market this week, and if transportation issues do not emerge, the market may see some additional support. January soybeans were up 14 cents overnight, The Hightower Report said.
People are also reading…
However, continued unrest globally adds uncertainty to the grain market, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
Crude oil is trading at its highest price in over a month after a disease control official in China said changes would be coming to their “zero COVID” policy, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.