Grain markets watching global tensions

Grain and oilseed markets are trading in a “risk off” posture, Total Farm Marketing said, as tensions continue to mount between Russia and Ukraine. “Russia’s moving into attack positions, according to newswires, and the U.S. believes Russia will attack Ukraine by the end of the week, although it’s not yet certain what form it will take, one official said.”
The NOPA soybean crush report will help drive trade today, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Trade estimates are for 186.7 mln bushels of crush and oil stocks to sit at 2.062 bln pounds.