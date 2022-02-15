 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grain markets watching global tensions

Grain markets watching global tensions

Grain and oilseed markets are trading in a “risk off” posture, Total Farm Marketing said, as tensions continue to mount between Russia and Ukraine. “Russia’s moving into attack positions, according to newswires, and the U.S. believes Russia will attack Ukraine by the end of the week, although it’s not yet certain what form it will take, one official said.”

The NOPA soybean crush report will help drive trade today, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Trade estimates are for 186.7 mln bushels of crush and oil stocks to sit at 2.062 bln pounds.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher and off session lows, according to ADM Investor Services. Concern about the South American crop and about Black Sea …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn jumped as today's WASDE showed Brazil's production slightly lower, and another large export to China was announced. "Money came in strong…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The key reversal, the divergence in technical indicators and the extreme overbought condition of the market are factors which suggest a near t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The market was trading a few cents higher until the Russia headlines came, shooting the market higher as it finished 10 cents up, according to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A drop in global corn supply could increase demand for U.S. corn and eventually force higher prices to ration demand, said Steve Freed of ADM …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News