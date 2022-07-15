 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grain markets worry about lower exports

It’s been quite a week with markets concerned about recession and the global economy. Concern about the declining Chinese economy amid new COVID-19 threats raises unease especially about soybean imports. Still, prices started this morning up slightly, ADM Investor Services Inc., lead analyst, Steve Freed said today.

People are also reading…

Currently there might be signs of slowing demand for corn as exports struggle, ethanol production dips this week, and Sept./Dec. trades weaker, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning. “Weather forecasts remain supportive to the market, but macro fears may keep a cap on any rallies,” he said.

An agreement remains close to resuming Ukrainian grain exports with Russian proposals largely supported by negotiators taking part in talks this week in Istanbul, Nick Paumen said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grain prices sliding ahead of WASDE

Grain markets are drifting lower in the overnight markets and equity markets are following suit, CHS Hedging said. Today marks an updated WASD…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are finishing near their highs on a strong start to the week. November’s contract filled the chart gap made on Thursday, finis…

WASDE a 'non-event'

Today’s WASDE report was a non-event as numbers were in line with trade estimates, according to ADM Investor Services. Markets moved lower on …

Corn

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

Heat wave may boost crop prices

Grain markets are watching a “dome of heat” build over the corn belt today, CHS Hedging said, setting up a double-digit gain overnight. “Equit…

Soybeans

Soybeans rose higher overnight and remain up this morning to start the week. “Uncertain weather could send November beans closer to $15”, Tota…

Soybeans

Chinese soybean imports are down 8% from last year and edible oils are down 27% from last year. That is raising concerns about the country’s e…

Most markets dealing with pressure

Grains, the stock market and most commodities are lower, ADM Investor Services said. Top analyst Steve Freed said higher inflation and produce…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News