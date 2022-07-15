Grain markets worry about lower exports

It’s been quite a week with markets concerned about recession and the global economy. Concern about the declining Chinese economy amid new COVID-19 threats raises unease especially about soybean imports. Still, prices started this morning up slightly, ADM Investor Services Inc., lead analyst, Steve Freed said today.
Currently there might be signs of slowing demand for corn as exports struggle, ethanol production dips this week, and Sept./Dec. trades weaker, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning. “Weather forecasts remain supportive to the market, but macro fears may keep a cap on any rallies,” he said.
An agreement remains close to resuming Ukrainian grain exports with Russian proposals largely supported by negotiators taking part in talks this week in Istanbul, Nick Paumen said.