With enough rain forecast to keep most of the Corn Belt from experiencing any severe crop stress, the path of least resistance to start the week was lower, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors, but grain prices started to move up a bit this morning after reports of poorer crop conditions in some areas on Monday.
On the positive side, China continues to buy “record amounts” of raw materials (from soybeans to copper) as they look to rebuild supplies after the pandemic, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging this morning.
There is still rain in the forecast for some areas that are still dry, the question is if it comes or not and if it comes with hail or wind damage, said Mike Lung of Allendale.