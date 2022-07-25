 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grain price start week higher with weather and supplies uncertain

Russian missiles struck the major export city of Odesa in Ukraine on Saturday, putting doubt into the grain export deal that was made last Friday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning. However, both sides say the grain deal made earlier to allow Ukrainian grain movement, still stands, Sanderson said.

A tight labor market directly translates into the Fed's willingness to further tighten financial conditions. In its outlook for the week, Blue Line Futures said, “We have an expectation for a 75bps hike this week.” Blue Line Futures also said “quantitative tightening is set to double on September 1 and put a "drag-function" on the price of risk assets.”

Commodity markets continue to find resistance from inflation fears and global Central Banks raising interest rates to slow inflation, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

