“Markets are certainly optimistic,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning that she expects to see corn trading steady to higher today “due to a slightly slower harvest pace than analysts had expected” and soybeans trading higher today “due support from brisk exports.”
It has been a long time since there was so much long trading at harvest and there may be more when the new USDA export numbers come out, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. If there is no more bullish news in coming weeks prices could move back lower, he said.
We’ll see if we can hold these prices through harvest and see what happens after harvest, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning, also noting the high demand for corn and soybeans right now.