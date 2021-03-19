Grain prices fall Thursday on energy news, drought recovery

A collapse in the energy markets and shrinking areas of drought in the U.S. combined to push prices lower across the board despite another large corn sale to China and better-than-expected weekly sales totals for corn and beans, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Argentina’s main farm region will receive little rain for the rest of this month, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, after significant rainfall in recent days slowed the loss of crops caused by months of unusually hot, dry weather.