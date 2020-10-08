Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said there is nothing to indicate the end of the upward trend for grain prices is in sight. “I think there will be lots of opportunities in the market in coming weeks,” he said.
“We’re in unchartered territory. It’s like pin the tail on the donkey.” It’s hard to know when it will change, Sloup said, especially noting the recent record longs in soybeans.
“We don’t seem high enough to where we’re shutting off demand which would likely be needed to keep the rally from extending,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.