Grain prices higher day after WASDE report

Trade is trying to deep dive into latest USDA numbers to find new values, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The soybean market is now up to demand, and world corn is tight, he said.
Demand news was bearish for soybeans but much of this was absorbed with recent price action. Supply uncertainties persist, The Hightower Report said today.
Wheat futures are double digits higher this morning, from 11 to 14 higher in the September contracts after extending Thursday’s gain, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.