Grain prices lower on inflation worries, and global concerns

Corn, soy and wheat start the week lower as the market remains focused on the world recession, higher interest rates, the strong dollar, and harvest, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Steve Freed of ADM Investors, also attributes the lower grain prices today to lower stocks, concerns about higher inflation, higher interest rates and global markets fearing recession.

As for the Midwest weather forecast, conditions will be mostly favorable for corn and soybean harvest. “The remnants to Tropical Storm Ian are expected to stay south and east of the region,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

