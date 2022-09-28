 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grain prices mainly lower following outside markets

Water levels on the Lower Mississippi River are dangerously low in some areas and may slow or even stop barge traffic, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.

People are also reading…

U.S. corn export sales are 50% of last year to date and lower Mississippi river levels could weigh on domestic corn basis. “Still, crushers, feeders and exporters need to buy corn before harvest,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

As a potential positive for crop input costs for crops in the future, Tom Vilsack announced the current administration is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production, Uhrich said this morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The Russia situation and Putin throwing out blackmail nuclear talk has the market jittered, according to The Hightower Report.

Soybeans

All three members of the soy complex “are higher to start the day,” CHS Hedging said. China’s farm ministry is urging feed makers to work hard…

Corn

“The corn market traded lower on a strong US dollar, favorable harvest weather, and worries about the health of the global economy,” Ami Heesc…

Corn

“Corn futures managed a small gain in a relatively tight range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Continued uptrend in USD off…

Wheat

A number of factors worked against wheat markets to begin the week. “The wheat market was under pressure from significant strength in the US d…

Soybeans

Short term focus is on yield, according to The Hightower Report.

Wheat

Markets quieted overnight as the market turned its attention to this morning’s trade, CHS Hedging said. “Decent rainfall over the Northern hal…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News