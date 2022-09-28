Grain prices mainly lower following outside markets

Water levels on the Lower Mississippi River are dangerously low in some areas and may slow or even stop barge traffic, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
U.S. corn export sales are 50% of last year to date and lower Mississippi river levels could weigh on domestic corn basis. “Still, crushers, feeders and exporters need to buy corn before harvest,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
As a potential positive for crop input costs for crops in the future, Tom Vilsack announced the current administration is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production, Uhrich said this morning.