Grain prices may bottom out as harvest begins

Weekly Export Inspection and Crop Progress data will be out today as seasonal harvest chatter filters into the market. Meanwhile, USDA’s uptick in row crop production on Friday and subsequent bullish reversals could signal that the seasonal lows are taking place as U.S. fall harvest gets underway, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Friday’s USDA report numbers on the surface were pretty bearish, but there was so much bearishness baked in, prices did recover, finishing quite strong, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture boosted its forecast for U.S. corn and soybean production, sending prices briefly into a tailspin before markets recovered. In general, the data matched analyst expectations for bigger supplies, and this report could signal that the seasonal lows that typically accompany the U.S. autumn harvest have been realized, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

