 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grain prices reacting to steady demand

Grain prices reacting to steady demand

  • Updated

Strong demand continues to drive prices, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We continue to process record amounts of beans every single month, for the most part,” he said.

Scarce surface moisture continues to condition the advance of seedings in wide sectors of the agricultural areas, according to the Buenos Aries Grain Exchange. The water supply deficit over the south of Cordoba, the north of La Pampa and the center-west of Buenos Aires provinces put the brakes on planting. New rainfall will be necessary to resume sowing.

Today’s weekly close will be important, as it could add another technical signal for the bulls. After that, only 7½ trading days remain in 2020. which will see diminishing volume that could spur more volatility on any news heavy day, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Grain markets continue to monitor weather events in South America as plantings in some regions begin to slow due to dryness, Allendale said. This comes as traders being to look to lower volumes as holiday trade sets in.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

After gains in each of the past four sessions, corn’s outlook is lower Thursday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Ethanol production yes…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The U.S. still has the cheapest corn globally, Total Farm Marketing said, which is a supportive factor. The funds are “still aggressive” they …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

As the USDA refrained from making any changes on yesterday’s corn balance sheet, traders will now look toward the January stocks report for th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn traded higher in part on talk that the 2021 South American corn crop could be 10 million metric tons below the current USDA estimate, acc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat was up overnight as lows in the dollar spurred some buying Total Farm Marketing said. “Many traders believe in a smaller Russian …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat exports are ahead of last year’s pace with Russia “likely to try and dominate the export market ahead of export taxes on Feb. 15,” Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices drew strength from the wheat market, despite smaller than expected U.S. ending stocks, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market stepped back a bit today on a bout of profit-taking after prices have climbed to nearly four-year highs, according to CHS H…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News