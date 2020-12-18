Grain prices reacting to steady demand

Strong demand continues to drive prices, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We continue to process record amounts of beans every single month, for the most part,” he said.
Scarce surface moisture continues to condition the advance of seedings in wide sectors of the agricultural areas, according to the Buenos Aries Grain Exchange. The water supply deficit over the south of Cordoba, the north of La Pampa and the center-west of Buenos Aires provinces put the brakes on planting. New rainfall will be necessary to resume sowing.
Today’s weekly close will be important, as it could add another technical signal for the bulls. After that, only 7½ trading days remain in 2020. which will see diminishing volume that could spur more volatility on any news heavy day, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Grain markets continue to monitor weather events in South America as plantings in some regions begin to slow due to dryness, Allendale said. This comes as traders being to look to lower volumes as holiday trade sets in.
CropWatch Weekly Update
