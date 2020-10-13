Grain prices are “bouncing back” this morning after a day in the red on Monday, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
To start the week, corn and bean prices fell to recent support Monday, “but the newly tightened world balance sheets and two weather threats will keep things volatile as the funds and farmers try to navigate the quickly changing landscape,” according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Grains are higher this morning, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said early this morning. “USDA is back in business today with any export sales flashes, weekly grain inspections and crop progress,” Freed said following the Columbus Day holliday.
Some of the sell offs yesterday may be attributed to rains in South American, said according to Mike Lung of Allendale.