Grain prices sluggish led lower by wheat

While a bearish demand tone persists for corn, Argentina’s dry weather is supportive to prices. Dry, hot weather in Argentina means many fields are still too dry to plant soybeans, while farmers have planted about one quarter of their late corn, the Hightower Report said today.
Soybean futures rallied in recent days to finish the last half of November marginally higher as soybean oil led the way. Economics continue to incentivize meal and oil production with forward board crush margins remaining at or near all-time highs throughout 2023, CIH said in its new monthly Soybean Margin Report released yesterday.