Grain prices start the week lower

Weather conditions are conducive to healthy crops of soybeans, wheat and corn going into the final week of May, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today.
Non-threatening U.S. weather, with rains and a return to normal temperatures for the next two weeks, and rain in Brazil will put pressure on grain prices, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning.
Further, the NOAA 30-day U.S. forecast calls for normal to above temperatures and normal rains, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services,
A good weather forecast plus a long liquidation selling trend are forces keeping the short-term corn price trend down, The Hightower Report said this morning.