 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grain prices start the week lower

Grain prices start the week lower

Weather conditions are conducive to healthy crops of soybeans, wheat and corn going into the final week of May, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today.

Non-threatening U.S. weather, with rains and a return to normal temperatures for the next two weeks, and rain in Brazil will put pressure on grain prices, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning.

Further, the NOAA 30-day U.S. forecast calls for normal to above temperatures and normal rains, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services,

A good weather forecast plus a long liquidation selling trend are forces keeping the short-term corn price trend down, The Hightower Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean export sales were fairly low last week, and the market is struggling to move higher right now. Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is consolidating and forming the right side of a “head and shoulders” in the chart, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, pa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The July corn contract sold off its rally yesterday, “indicating its current resistance level,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Corn plantings…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The strong reversal in soybeans “may drag the complex down,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Widely scattered but light rainfall has been register…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Demand for corn still very strong with Brazil’s and China’s corn still priced high, reports Total Farm Marketing. Meanwhile, ethanol margins i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Mixed finish today with the old crop contracts weaker while the new crop contracts were a few cents higher, said CHS Hedging. The July contrac…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Quite the price action today with most contracts finishing 20 cents above the lows with the July contract finishing unchanged,” Bryant Sander…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News