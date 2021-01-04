Grain prices up on low dollar, dry SA weather

We start off the week with multi-year highs in the corn, soybean and wheat markets, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The weak dollar has very clearly pushed some large speculators into commodity markets,” he said.
Grain markets remain strong on South America dryness, Argentina export halts until March 2021 and stronger-than-expected grain sales, Allendale said. Trade will continue to watch South American weather developments and newly reported grain sales as we head toward the next USDA WASDE report on Jan. 12.