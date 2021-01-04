 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grain prices up on low dollar, dry SA weather

Grain prices up on low dollar, dry SA weather

We start off the week with multi-year highs in the corn, soybean and wheat markets, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The weak dollar has very clearly pushed some large speculators into commodity markets,” he said.

Grain markets remain strong on South America dryness, Argentina export halts until March 2021 and stronger-than-expected grain sales, Allendale said. Trade will continue to watch South American weather developments and newly reported grain sales as we head toward the next USDA WASDE report on Jan. 12.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

While the oilseed workers union strike came to an end, Argentine grain inspectors remained on strike over the weekend, said Kevin Stockard of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures have closed higher in 14 consecutive sessions, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. That is the longest streak since 1959.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat markets are quiet this morning, with the winter wheat lower, and Minneapolis mixed, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

A lower 2021 Argentinian crop and potential for demand drove higher trade in soybeans today, as near contracts hit higher than $13. “The U.S. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Less-than-needed rains across South Brazil and Argentina and dry forecast for those areas sparked continuation of the rally overnight on Sund…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News