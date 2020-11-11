Shocking numbers from the USDA yesterday, as the government ripped multiple bandages off, causing a big market reaction higher, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “This week will now be all about finding that that new equilibrium price to account for the seismic shift in the overall balance sheet we saw yesterday,” he said.
In an amazing and unpredictable year, the USDA and WASDE have put together a three-report run of supportive numbers that continue to point out the growing tightness in the world grain and soy balance sheets, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. In between falling U.S. yields, increased world demand led by China and a very concerning dry La Nina pattern in Brazil and Argentina, the lights are all green for the bulls.
The Brazilian growing regions over the six- to 10-day period continues with showers and thunderstorms bringing fair to good amount of rainfall to 95% of the growing areas, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Temps will run close to average. The Argentine growing regions over the six- to 10-day period continues with light to moderate rainfall favoring the far northeastern growing areas with things quiet elsewhere.