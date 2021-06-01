 Skip to main content
Grain roller coaster climbing higher today

The US grain markets saw a big up day on weather worries across the US and Canadian prairies, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Hot/try temps are expected in the Midwest this week after the weekend bout of cool to frigid weather.

As corn prices surge, chatter continues on whether wheat will replace corn as a feed grain, says Total Farm Marketing.

Meanwhile, weather continues to concern traders, said Total Farm Marketing. Recent cold weather threatens the corn crop and forces some replanting, while soybean futures climb on hot, dry forecasts for the US Northern Plains.

