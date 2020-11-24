Rains in parts of Brazil and Argentina are also offering resistance to grain futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Despite talk of expanding hog numbers, China soybean crush margins have turned negative and soymeal demand has slowed, Freed said.
Meanwhile, the major infrastructure repair project on the Illinois River has been completed and is re-opening to barge traffic, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Mike Lung of Allendale says to expect the volume of trading to be lower this week with it being holiday week.