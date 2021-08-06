Grain shipments moving in U.S., and in Argentina again

Grain markets are mixed this morning as news remains stagnant and trade is focused on weather and speculating ahead of next week’s WASDE report, Nick Paulman of CHS Hedging said this morning.
In the U.S. Shipments along the Mississippi, Illinois, Ohio and Arkansas rivers increased in the week ending July 31 from the previous week, according to the USDA’s weekly grain transportation report, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
On the international scene, in Argentina, truckers lifted sea port blockade for talks with the government. However, the disruptions in grain movement could resume on Aug. 7 if there’s no agreement, according to shipping agency Nabsa, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.