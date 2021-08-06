 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grain shipments moving in U.S., and in Argentina again

Grain shipments moving in U.S., and in Argentina again

Grain markets are mixed this morning as news remains stagnant and trade is focused on weather and speculating ahead of next week’s WASDE report, Nick Paulman of CHS Hedging said this morning.

In the U.S. Shipments along the Mississippi, Illinois, Ohio and Arkansas rivers increased in the week ending July 31 from the previous week, according to the USDA’s weekly grain transportation report, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

On the international scene, in Argentina, truckers lifted sea port blockade for talks with the government. However, the disruptions in grain movement could resume on Aug. 7 if there’s no agreement, according to shipping agency Nabsa, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended the week trading lower,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The questions surrounding the production for this u…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets moved lower despite declining crop conditions. “The corn market traded lower on spillover weakness in the soy complex, despite de…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There was sharply lower palmoil prices, which weighed on the soyoil market today, ADM Investor Services said. “Dry U.S. Midwest weather offere…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Brazilian prices are on the rise as there is a “low domestic supply” and “dryness and frost” are causing stress on the southern hemisphere cro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Brazil is expected to export 6.5 million metric tons of soybeans in August and 1.1 MMT of meal, as predicted by the export group ANEC. This wo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn was lower on spillover weakness from other markets “despite declining crop conditions last week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Pri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Recent showers are benefiting much of the Midwest, but the forecast looks drier this week. “Elsewhere, dryness and frosts have created undue s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures are up double digits in KC and Chicago contracts to begin the new month higher, Alan Brugler and Brugler Marketing said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News