Concern about long-term dryness will be rising over the next couple of weeks, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. World Weather Inc. still expects July to be the hottest and driest month of the summer and parts of the Great Plains and Midwest may come into July with moisture deficits already in place raising worry over crop stress during the month.
Weekly export shipments came in below estimates for wheat and beans with corn barely meeting already low expectations. Demand remains troublesome, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.