Grain traders focus on weather again

Traders are taking note of dry weather predictions. The USDA’s 10- day weather forecast calls for dry and warm for U.S. north plains, upper Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. Matif rapeseed futures and Canada canola futures rallied to 3-week highs on the U.S. weather forecast, Freed said.
Adding to the weather premium is Brazil’s central growing regions remaining dry and hot, southern regions still seeing better chances for precipitation, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said earlier this morning.
Inspections yesterday showed strong export numbers for corn, disappointing for soybeans and wheat. Barge freight was under pressure yesterday as well with the lack of grain movement coming from the farmer’s bin. Rail freight on the weaker side too, Paumen said today.