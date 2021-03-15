Grain traders ‘waiting for next big story’

Prices are fighting some pretty negative seasonal trends for at least another few sessions. However, we are seeing buying surface near the low end of the recent ranges, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “It feels like trade is waiting for the next big story,” he said. “It feels like the markets are lacking any real conviction.”
Argentina will reduce crop stress that has reached its most intense level since late December and early January over this past week in some areas, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The relief should be sufficient to stop the decline in crop conditions. Some of that relief will begin with rain early this week and follow up rain will occur during the weekend followed by milder temperatures to help conserve soil moisture. The implications of this is that once dryness relief occurs early this week there is not likely to be another period of such significant stress on crops during the balance of this month and probably for the balance of the growing season.