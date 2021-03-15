 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grain traders ‘waiting for next big story’

Grain traders ‘waiting for next big story’

Prices are fighting some pretty negative seasonal trends for at least another few sessions. However, we are seeing buying surface near the low end of the recent ranges, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “It feels like trade is waiting for the next big story,” he said. “It feels like the markets are lacking any real conviction.”

Argentina will reduce crop stress that has reached its most intense level since late December and early January over this past week in some areas, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The relief should be sufficient to stop the decline in crop conditions. Some of that relief will begin with rain early this week and follow up rain will occur during the weekend followed by milder temperatures to help conserve soil moisture. The implications of this is that once dryness relief occurs early this week there is not likely to be another period of such significant stress on crops during the balance of this month and probably for the balance of the growing season.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The Brazilian government yesterday pegged its soybean crop at 135.1 metric tons, up from 133.8 million previously, said Joe Vaclavik of Standa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Total Farm marketing said renewable diesel, a clean burning fuel that utilizes soy, is seeing increased demand lately, which could help market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Fund selling paused in the corn market today as the May contract “flirted” with the 50-day moving average before bouncing higher, Michaela Whi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Selloff in grains

Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, reported “a sea of red in the ag sector today with the technical and fund selloff in the grains.”

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Old crop corn is trading “right in the middle of the range,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “We are up at the higher end of the range for…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Persistently strong corn prices and favorable weather outlooks through May maintain area, yield and production estimates of the 2021-22 U.S. c…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News