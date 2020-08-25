There was a nice jump in corn overnight as the crop conditions have dropped and there was impressive volume for soybeans overnight. It will be interesting to see what the day has in store, said Mike Lung of Allendale.
“We have a good rally on our hands today,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. December corn is trading at a five or six week high. November contracts are also reach a new high up 9 1/4 cents overnight, he said.
U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had their first formal dialogue since early May via a phone call in order to reaffirm their commitment to Phase 1. China’s commerce ministry stated that the talks were constructive and that they would continue to push for the fulfillment of Phase 1, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning of the positive trade news.