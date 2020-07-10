Friday’s WASDE report was neutral to friendly for corn. “Corn traded lower today on improving weather forecasts,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA reported a huge flash sale this morning, and today’s WASDE report was neutral to friendly, but the market has now turned its attention over to weather forecasts that show more rain than earlier in the week.
“Today’s USDA reports were termed mostly neutral to slightly supportive,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…Yet, prices slide on the President’s comments that he is not thinking about a “Phase 2” with China. Some forecasters were backing away from the high heat in yesterday’s forecast in their outlook for next week.”