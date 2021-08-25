 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grain trading reacts to weather changes

Grain trading reacts to weather changes

November soybeans are trading lower this morning, but crop conditions were bad enough to spark some “fairly aggressive buying” from fund traders yesterday, The Hightower Report said this morning. “Weekend rains may not have been as widespread as anticipated, and there are areas of southern Iowa, Illinois, southern Minnesota, and southeastern South Dakota which have seen 1/2 inch or less rain for the last two weeks,” the report said.

Internationally, India has allowed imports of 1.2 million tons of crushed de-oiled GMO soybean meal to be used as poultry and fish feed, according to a statement from the commerce ministry. The relaxation followed an approval by the environment ministry, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Yield potential for corn was above average in the far western part of top-growing state Iowa, according to scouts Wednesday on the third day o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. Dalian soymeal futures were sharply higher.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News