Grain trading reacts to weather changes

November soybeans are trading lower this morning, but crop conditions were bad enough to spark some “fairly aggressive buying” from fund traders yesterday, The Hightower Report said this morning. “Weekend rains may not have been as widespread as anticipated, and there are areas of southern Iowa, Illinois, southern Minnesota, and southeastern South Dakota which have seen 1/2 inch or less rain for the last two weeks,” the report said.
Internationally, India has allowed imports of 1.2 million tons of crushed de-oiled GMO soybean meal to be used as poultry and fish feed, according to a statement from the commerce ministry. The relaxation followed an approval by the environment ministry, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.