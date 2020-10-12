The charts are bullish, the news is bullish, so there is no reason to think this will end until a record South American crop is assured, but extreme volatility will be a daily factor, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
In Brazil, rain showers favored northern Mato Grosso, northern Goias, Bahia, Minas Gerais, eastern Sao Paulo, Parana, and Santa Catarina. Rains are expected to be more widespread this week. The 6 to 15-day forecast is calling for “Somewhat heavier rainfall” for the growing region, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.