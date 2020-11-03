“Energy and equity markets are both seen rising this morning due to the U.S. election taking place today,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning. “The market will look for clarity in the election so investors will keep an eye on how tight the races are today,” she said.
“Markets have the jitters heading into election results,” said Jacob Christy of the Andersons. “The potential for a contested election, COVID risks, next week’s USDA Crop Report and La Ninja’s impact on South American crops all have markets extremely anxious,” Christy said.
There will be inter-day volatility and to take advantage of that it is important to have a marketing plan in place and be ready to act to have future benefit, Christy said.