Grains Are Down, Dollar Up

Amid the uncertainty of port service hampered by the Russian-Ukraine war, Turkish President Erdogan said earlier today that he sees “no obstacles to extending the Black Sea grain deal” after speaking with both Ukraine’s and Russia’s president, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

However, transportation isn’t looking good in the U.S. The US low-Mississippi river system doesn’t appear like it will get any sort of relief soon as NOAA seasonal precipitation outlook for December through February shows below normal rain for southern third of the US, Sanderson said.

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

“The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as …

Wheat

USDA dropped wheat exports by 50 million bushels and the number is the lowest US export number in 50 years, according toSteve Freed of ADM Inv…

Soybeans

USDA’s Brazilian attaché office increased its projection for the country’s soybean crop to 148.5 million metric tons. That’s up sharply from i…

Soybeans

Markets are trading higher as soybean meal continues to see a “nice rebound” and soy oil trades higher, CHS Hedging said. “Soyoil continues to…

Corn

USDA lowered exports by 125 million bushels, but some people think it should have been lowered byanother 200 million bushels due to cheaper Uk…

Wheat

A meeting yesterday between Putin and Erdogan (Turkey) gave some hope that the Ukraine export corridor agreement could possibly be extended, b…

Corn

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slow US export demand offers resistance. Low river navigation has …

Breaking News