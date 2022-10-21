Grains Are Down, Dollar Up

People are also reading…
Amid the uncertainty of port service hampered by the Russian-Ukraine war, Turkish President Erdogan said earlier today that he sees “no obstacles to extending the Black Sea grain deal” after speaking with both Ukraine’s and Russia’s president, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
However, transportation isn’t looking good in the U.S. The US low-Mississippi river system doesn’t appear like it will get any sort of relief soon as NOAA seasonal precipitation outlook for December through February shows below normal rain for southern third of the US, Sanderson said.