Grains begin the day mixed

Another mixed start overnight, as markets stay within their established ranges, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. There was an overall negative tone Thursday. Wheat led the declines with big shifts in weather.
Significant rain will continue in Argentina through Saturday, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. A period of drier conditions will then benefit fieldwork advancement in Argentina. Net drying in much of Brazil will continue. Some shower and thunderstorm activity is still expected to return to the drier areas of Brazil in early April but with resulting moisture that is below normal.