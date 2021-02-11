Grains bounce back after losses

These markets are great for market watchers who want excitement, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. Corn prices fell 50 cents in 50 hours before rebounding later in the day. The combination of larger carryout numbers, some cancellations and questions about China were factors. We’re in for a fun summer, Shellady says.
Farmers are gearing up for spring planting season and there is likely some debate over what crop they will plant, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. Some are talking about planting earlier varieties or hybrids to take advantage of the market.