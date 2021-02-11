Grains bounce back overnight

Ag markets “are showing the need to consolidate,” CHS Hedging said on Thursday morning, following a day of significant losses. Markets are attempting to bounce back overnight, but the USDA is “not showing enough for the bulls to hold their positions,” they said.
CHS Hedging went on to not that corn was the only commodity to not see notable gains overnight, in large part due to export cancellations causing concern. “Until demand is triggered again, the market likely will use the charts for guidance,” they said.
The markets are preparing for a three-day weekend, with markets closing on President’s Day this upcoming Monday.